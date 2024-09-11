Trump And Harris Shake Hands At Ground Zero For 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony 

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (L) shakes hands with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) as former Mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg (C) and US President Joe Biden (2L) look on during a remembrance ceremony on the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 terror attack on the World Trade Center at Ground Zero, in New York City on September 11, 2024. (Photo by Adam GRAY / AFP) (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:18 AM – Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump shared a handshake at the 9/11 memorial to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden, Harris, Trump and his running mate JD Vance (R-Ohio.) all attended the memorial at the World Trade Center site, also known as ground zero.

Trump and Harris were seen shaking hands at a remembrance ceremony for 9/11 victims. This comes just hours after their first presidential debate. Trump and Biden did not acknowledge each others presence.

Harris, Biden, Trump, and Vance were all seen standing side by side during the remembrance ceremony.

After the ceremony, Trump visited New York Fire Department Engine 4, Tower Ladder 15. He also traveled to the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

As for Biden and Harris, they also traveled to Shanksville to visit the Flight 93 memorial site. Afterwards, they traveled to Arlington, Virginia to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony.

Wednesday is the 23rd anniversary of the most deadly terrorist attack on America. A group of terrorists coordinated attacks against the United States by hijacking and crashing commercial airline planes into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and into the World Trade Center in New York City.

The terrorists planned to attack another U.S. target, but the 40 passengers aboard the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 fought back and ultimately caused the plane to crash into an empty field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The field in Shanksville is only a 20-minute flight from the United States Capitol.

On September 11th, 2001, more than 400 first responders died, including 23 New York City police officers, 37 Port Authority employees, and 343 New York City firefighters. Overall, 2,977 peoples lives were taken on the tragic day.

