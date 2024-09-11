House GOP Pulls Vote On Gov’t Spending Bill Over Republican Disagreement, Deadline 3 Weeks Away

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a news conference following a House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol on September 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. House Speaker Mike Johnson’s plan to extend government funding for six months that includes the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (SAVE Act), which requires voters to provide documentary proof of citizenship at the time of registration, is facing opposition from key Republicans, jeopardizing its chances as concerns about military readiness and fiscal impacts begin to surface. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:40 AM – Wednesday, September 11, 2024

House GOP leadership pulled their government spending proposal from consideration just hours before it was supposed to be brought for a vote on the House floor, causing lawmakers to brainstorm more as they look to avoid a government shutdown three weeks before the deadline.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) had vowed all week to press forward with a vote on his funding plan, which pairs a six-month continuing resolution (CR) with a Trump-backed bill to require proof of citizenship to vote.

“We’re going to continue to work on this, whip [Tom Emmer] (R-Minn.) is going to do the hard work” of getting people on board, Johnson said. “We’re going to work on that issue around the clock because we have an obligation to the people to do it, and that’s what the fight is.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) made it clear that he would not bring up the measure for a vote, and that the Biden administration said President Joe Biden would veto it.

Meanwhile, with Johnson’s very small majority, he can only afford to lose four GOP votes if there is full attendance and all Democrats vote against it. At least eight Republicans have already publicly opposed the speaker’s proposal, with several others alluding to the fact that they would do the same.

It’s unknown what the plan is moving forward with the spending proposal. Some suspect that Johnson could alter the proposal to get more of his hardliners on board, although there are a handful of lawmakers in the self-described “Never CR” group who have vowed not to support a stopgap spending bill despite what policies are attached.

Additionally, Johnson could also move forward with a so-called “clean” CR with no policy riders, which would likely garner support from Democrats to help move it past the finish line.

Currently, Congress has until the end of September to pass its annual budget before the new fiscal year begins on October 1st. If it doesn’t reach the deadline, the government will enter a shutdown until some sort of spending deal has passed.

