Mega Millions Player In Texas Wins $800M Jackpot

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:44 AM – Wednesday, September 11, 2024

The Mega Millions’ estimated $800 million jackpot was won in Tuesday night’s drawing, and the winning ticket was purchased in the state of Texas.

The life-changing ticket was sold at a gas station in the Houston metro area, in Sugar Land, Texas, ending a streak of over 20 drawings without a jackpot winner.

According to the state lottery, the ticket was purchased at Murphy USA 8848 gas station on Highway 90A.

The winning numbers were 1, 2, 16, 24, 66, and a gold Mega ball 6.

This was also the seventh-largest prize in the game’s history.

In addition to the jackpot, four players in California, Florida, New York, and Washington state matched all five white balls to win $1 million.

The estimated $800 million grand prize has a one-time cash payout option of $404.2 million.

Most of the time, winners will choose the lump sum payment rather than the annuity paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to megamillions.com.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on June 4th, when an Illinois player matched all six numbers to take home a $552 million prize, which is the 10th-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The next drawing will be on Friday the 13th and will revert back to $20 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

