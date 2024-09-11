Biden: We Are The United States Of America, We Endure, We Overcome

OAN Staff Katie Smith

11:55 AM – Wednesday, September 11, 2024

The White House has released a statement on this solemn day, marking the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, reminding our nation to never forget.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden shared a statement remembering the 2,977 Americans who lost their lives and those who rushed to their aid.

“On this day 23 years ago, terrorists believed they could break our will and bring us to our knees,” his statement read. “They were wrong. They will always be wrong. In the darkest of hours, we found light. And in the face of fear, we came together—to defend our country, and to help one another. That is why terrorists targeted us in the first place: our freedom, our democracy, our unity.”

“We will continue to remember: we are the United States of America,” Biden concluded. “We endure. We overcome. And there is nothing beyond our capacity when we do it together. May God bless our fallen and their families. May God protect our troops and first responders. And may God bless the United States of America.”

Biden also took to X to share a video honoring those who died on September 11th, 2001.