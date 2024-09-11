Tim Tebow Joins Lawmakers To Unveil Renewed Hope Act Against Child Sexual Exploitation 

Tim Tebow testifies before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance on Capitol Hill on March, 6 2024 in Washington, DC. Tebow testified before the committee on behalf of the Tim Tebow foundation, and discussed the foundation’s work to combat the distribution of child sex abuse material in the United States, (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:05 PM – Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Former NFL star Tim Tebow, along with a group of lawmakers, have unveiled new legislation to help combat online child sexual exploitation.

On Tuesday, Tebow was joined by Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas), Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Representative Laurel Lee (R-Fla.), and Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) to announce the Renewed Hope Act of 2024 on the lawn outside the U.S. Capitol.

The Renewed Hope Act seeks to combat online child exploitation.

“This isn’t about policies or politics — it’s about people,” Tebow said. “It’s about people, every single one of those boys and girls. It is about how we can possibly get to as many of those boys and girls as possible.”

Lawmakers stated that the bill “would enhance the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s capabilities to better identify, rescue, and protect victims of online child sexual exploitation and bring child exploiters to justice.”

Cornyn also said that the legislation would give government agencies better resources to help victims.

“No child should be the subject of online sexual exploitation and abuse,” he said. “Today, we’re here to introduce the Renewed Hope Act, which would enhance the government’s capacity to identify, rescue and protect kids and bring perpetrators to justice. This bill would equip Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations with greater resources and more training, and new and advanced victim identification methods.”

He continued, stating that they are not only concerned about social media giants, but encrypted websites as well.

“This bill is about making sure we have enough investigators on the front lines to find the digital footprint of where these photographs are being traded and moved around the dark web and find the digital footprint so that the law enforcement officers can go and rescue that child who’s in the midst of violent sexual abuse,” Wasserman Schultz added.

In March, Tebow testified before the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance on Capitol Hill about the major issue. He also has worked with Homeland Security Investigators to identify and rescue victims of child sex abuse.

