Barron Trump To Face NYU Professors Who Signed 2020 Open Letter Calling His Father A ‘Threat To The Republic’

Barron Trump, son of former US President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump, takes part in his graduation at Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, May 17, 2024. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:10 PM – Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Barron Trump, now a freshman at New York University, will share a campus with a number of professors at the university who previously signed an open letter calling his father, former President Donald Trump, a “threat” to the United States, prior to the 2020 presidential election.

JP Eggers, the interim dean of New York University’s Stern School of Business, as of July 1st, was the most notable among the anti-Trump signees. Barron met with Eggers ahead of his first class at the Stern School of Business, according to the New York Post.

Along with Eggers, 13 other NYU Stern administrators signed the letter as well, which was titled, “It’s Time for America’s Business Leaders to Speak Out Against The Threat Trump Poses to Our Republic.”

The letter was drafted in 2020 by Professor Deepak Malhotra of Harvard Business School, which garnered over 1,000 signatures from staff at highly esteemed business schools around the country.

“It is time for business leaders to declare publicly what so many have been saying privately: that President Trump is unfit to lead and is a threat to the Republic,” Malhotra wrote, adding that Trump “denigrates science, peddles in lies, incites violence, attempts to delegitimize the press, politicizes everything from the justice department to the CDC to the postal service, and seeks to undermine the integrity of American elections.”

The 6-foot-7-inch Barron is expected to commute to campus from the Trump Tower, a “unique security challenge” for the Secret Service, according to former agent Paul Eckloff.

“Let’s say that a president’s child is at a party and someone tweets out their picture. Now, their location is broadcast on social media, and they could become a target. That can endanger everybody,” Eckloff stated.

Meanwhile, former President Trump praised Barron after he learned of his acceptance and decision to enroll in NYU. Trump said that his youngest son had been “accepted to a lot of colleges,” following his graduation from West Palm Beach, Florida’s esteemed Oxbridge Academy.

“He’s a very high aptitude child, but he’s no longer a child. He’s passed into something beyond child-dom. He’s doing great,” Trump proudly proclaimed. “He’s a very smart guy, and he’ll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at N.Y.U.”

