Trump Agrees To Debate Harris On Fox News, Backs Out Of ABC Debate 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:20 AM – Saturday, August 3, 2024

Former President Donald Trump has announced that he has agreed to debate Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News instead of ABC.

On Friday, Trump said that he would no longer participate in the ABC debate, but he has accepted Fox News’ offer to debate Harris on September 4th.

Trump said that when Joe Biden was the front-runner for the Democrat nomination, the ABC debate had been agreed to “but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant.”

In addition, the 45th president mentioned his ongoing lawsuit for defamation against ABC and George Stephanopoulos, the network’s anchor. The lawsuit was initiated months ago, when Trump first consented to debate Biden on the network earlier this summer.

Not many days after Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed Harris, Fox News formally invited Trump and Harris to engage in a debate on its network in September.

Trump accepted the network’s proposal to have Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier serve as moderators in his Truth Social post.

“I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. “The Debate was previously scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC, but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thereby creating a conflict of interest.”

Harris responded on an x post saying that “It’s interesting how ‘any time, any place’ becomes ‘one specific time, one specific safe space.’ I’ll be there on September 10th, like he agreed to. I hope to see him there.”

Since Harris was not the party’s official nominee following Biden’s withdrawal from the contest, Trump had previously declared he would not debate her. On Friday, however, the vice president managed to garner enough delegates to formally be nominated by the party.

“As everyone knows, the Democrats have Unconstitutionally taken a Candidate, who was acknowledged to be defeated, and unceremoniously replaced him with a new Candidate,” Trump wrote. “This has never been done before, and is a Threat to Democracy, but I am totally prepared to accept the results of this ‘coup,’ and replace Joe on the Debate stage with Crazy Kamala Harris.”

"As everyone knows, the Democrats have Unconstitutionally taken a Candidate, who was acknowledged to be defeated, and unceremoniously replaced him with a new Candidate," Trump wrote. "This has never been done before, and is a Threat to Democracy, but I am totally prepared to accept the results of this 'coup,' and replace Joe on the Debate stage with Crazy Kamala Harris."

"I spent Hundreds of Millions of Dollars, Time, and Effort fighting Joe, and when I won the Debate, they threw a new Candidate into the ring. Not fair, but it is what it is!" he continued. "Nevertheless, different Candidates or not, their bad Policies are the same, and this will be strongly revealed at the September 4th Debate. I look forward to meeting and debating Kamala Harris on September 4th. This date is convenient and appropriate in that it is just prior to the September 6th start of Early Voting in the 2024 Presidential Election. I look forward to seeing everyone on September 4th, in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania!"

