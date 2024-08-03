Emergency Shelters Have Opened As Tropical Storm Heads To Florida 

STOCK IMAGE. John Cangialosi, Senior Hurricane Specialist at the National Hurricane Center, inspects a satellite image of Hurricane Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2024 season, at the National Hurricane Center on July 01, 2024 in Miami, Florida.(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

12:14 PM – Saturday, August 3, 2024

Governor Ron DeSantis has activated a state Emergency Operations Center (EOC), and several Florida counties have announced information about evacuations and shelters.

On Saturday, multiple counties in Florida opened shelters ahead of the Gulf weather system predicting Tropical Storm Debby.

In order to enable state officials “to make critical resources available to communities ahead of any potential areas that the storm may impact,” the governor on Thursday declared a state of emergency for 54 of the 67 counties in the state, according to a news release from the governor DeSantis’ (R-Fla.) office.

Additionally, he modified his executive order on Friday to add seven more counties to the list of those under state of emergency, making 61 in total.

The center issued a warning, stating that by Sunday night, certain areas of the state might experience hurricane conditions, and later on Saturday, tropical storm conditions. Storm surges of up to three to five feet are possible in some places.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that as of Saturday morning, ten million people were under Tropical Storm Warnings.

