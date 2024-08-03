Mother Of 2 Crushed To Death By Giant Speaker Moments Before Crossing Finish Line 

A general view of the peloton silhouetted against the sun during the Gent-Wevelgem Cycle Race on March 30, 2014 in Gent, Belgium. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos – Velo/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:34 PM – Saturday, August 3, 2024

A mother of two has died after she was killed by a giant speaker while cycling in a competition in Brazil just seconds before she reached the finish line.

On July 29th, 34-year-old mother of two Jaiane Oliveira swerved and crashed into a sound truck parked next to the track after another biker pedaled too close to her during a race. Reports state that Oliveira was crushed when one of the six-foot speakers on top of the car fell due to the impact just seconds before crossing the finish line.

The sound truck fled the scene before police arrived, according to reports, and authorities are still investigating.

“On behalf of the entire Dubai Bikers team, we regret the death of the cyclist, Jaiane Oliveira,” the event organizers said in an Instagram post.

The race was organized by Dubai Bikers who released a statement after the tragic accident.

“The loss of this special person leaves a deep void in our hearts,” the group said in the post. “May the memories and legacy bring comfort and strength.”

The day of the race, Oliviera posted a photo on Instagram, beaming and decked out in cycling gear.

“Sow with gratitude so that you may reap with joy,” she wrote in Portuguese in the caption.

According to a report by the US Sun, Oliveira is survived by twin boys and her husband — who also took part in the competition last weekend.

