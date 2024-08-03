Judo Olympian Suspended From Competing After Kicking Opponent In The Groin Post-Match

OAN Staff Abril Elfi
5:31 PM – Saturday, August 3, 2024
Guram Tushishvili has been disqualified from the Olympics after he kicked another contestant on the groin after losing during a judo competition.
On Friday, Riner defeated Tushishvili in a 100+ kg knockout match by ippon, the highest possible score in judo.
After the competition was over, Tushishvili reacted by kicking out slightly and planting his foot in Riner’s crotch; Tushishvili also placed his hand on Riner’s head after flipping him to the ground.
For his behavior, Tushishvili was given the harshest punishment possible, which is a red card.
Tushishvili could have competed in the bronze medal match despite losing to Riner; however, the Georgian judoka has been suspended from all further individual competition until a decision is finalized, per the IJF ruling. Tushishvili is barred from Saturday’s mixed team competition as well.
In the gold medal match, Riner went on to defeat Kim Minjong of South Korea by ippon, winning his third gold medal in the competition after also winning in 2012 and 2016.
