Judo Olympian Suspended From Competing After Kicking Opponent In The Groin Post-Match

Teddy Riner of Team France Guram and Tushishvili of Team Georgia react during the Men’s +100kg Quarterfinal match between Guram Tushishvili of Team Georgia and Teddy Riner of Team France on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Champs-de-Mars Arena on August 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:31 PM – Saturday, August 3, 2024

Guram Tushishvili has been disqualified from the Olympics after he kicked another contestant on the groin after losing during a judo competition.

Advertisement

On Friday, Riner defeated Tushishvili in a 100+ kg knockout match by ippon, the highest possible score in judo.

After the competition was over, Tushishvili reacted by kicking out slightly and planting his foot in Riner’s crotch; Tushishvili also placed his hand on Riner’s head after flipping him to the ground.

For his behavior, Tushishvili was given the harshest punishment possible, which is a red card.

Tushishvili could have competed in the bronze medal match despite losing to Riner; however, the Georgian judoka has been suspended from all further individual competition until a decision is finalized, per the IJF ruling. Tushishvili is barred from Saturday’s mixed team competition as well.

In the gold medal match, Riner went on to defeat Kim Minjong of South Korea by ippon, winning his third gold medal in the competition after also winning in 2012 and 2016.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!