Trump Admin Orders Military To Remove All DEI Content

OAN Staff Cameron Breckenridge

5:18 PM –Saturday, March 1, 2025

The Trump administration is directing the Pentagon to remove all content promoting DEI from military websites.

According to a recent memo, the department has until March 5th to remove or temporarily ide DEI content published during the Biden administration.

The directive also requires military services to remove content promoting critical race theory and gender ideology.

“In alignment with President Trump’s Executive Orders and Secretary Hegseth’s directives, this memorandum mandates a digital content refresh across all DoD public platforms,” the memo stated. “By March 5, 2025, all Components must remove and archive DoD news articles, photos, and videos promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), including content related to critical race theory, gender ideology, and identity-based programs. The Defense Media Activity (DMA) will support systematic content removal from DVIDS and AFPIMS platforms, but Components remain responsible for ensuring compliance across all digital properties. A blanket public acknowledgment of content removal should be posted on social media and other platforms. Exceptions or extension requests must be submitted before noon on March 5, 2025. “

Officials say the changes aim to uphold the integrity of communication channels while maintaining transparency and professionalism.

