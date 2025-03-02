Katy Perry, Gayle King Set To Head To Space With Lauren Sanchez And Blue Origin’s All-Female Crew

(L-R) Gayle King and Katy Perry attend the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at Intuit Dome on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for FIREAID)

8:50 AM – Sunday, March 2, 2025

Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King and others are set to join an all female space crew.

According to a press release, Perry, King and Sanchez are set to be on board Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space flight set to launch this spring with film producer Kerianne Flynn, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen.

“This mission will be the 11th human flight for the New Shepard program and the 31st in its history,” Blue Origin stated. “To date, the program has flown 52 people above the Kármán line, the internationally recognized boundary of space. This is the first all-female flight crew since Valentina Tereshkova’s solo spaceflight in 1963.”

On Thursday’s episode of “CBS Mornings” King stated that she is “afraid but excited” about the flight.

“I have to tell you, I’m so afraid,” King emotionally told her co-hosts. “I am, I’m so afraid, but I’m also so excited about it.”

King said she was approached with the opportunity in November and even though it was “never [her] dream” to travel to space, after consulting with her kids and Oprah Winfrey, she chose to take the offer.

“I don’t know how to explain being terrified and excited at the same time,” she told the audience. “It’s like how I felt about delivering a baby.”

Blue Origin’s press stated that Perry is “honored” to be part of the flight as well.

“Katy is honored to be a part of Blue Origin’s first all-female crew and hopes her journey encourages her daughter and others to reach for the stars, literally and figuratively,” Blue Origin’s press release stated.

Sanchez, who got engaged to Bezos in 2023, stated she has a goal of inspiring “the next generation of explorers.”

“If someone would have told me that I would be able to go to space once day, I would have definitely, well, I don’t know, laughed,” Sanchez said in a video shared on Instagram. “I can’t believe it’s happening.”

