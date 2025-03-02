Musk Indicates Support For The U.S. Leaving NATO And The UN: ‘NATO Is A Cold War Relic’

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks during an America PAC town hall on October 26, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

8:53 AM – Sunday, March 2, 2025

Billionaire Donald Trump ally Elon Musk recently indicated support for the United States leaving the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United Nations.

In a Saturday evening X post, MAGA influencer Gunther Eagleman wrote “It’s time to leave NATO and the UN,” in response to Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah).

Musk responded to Eagleman’s post, simply adding “I agree.”

Musk went on to share a Sunday morning X post by Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie, who wrote: “NATO is a Cold War relic that needs to be relegated to a talking kiosk at the Smithsonian.”

Additionally, Musk has expressed his skepticism with the demands for continual support of Ukraine, adding “The EU (European Union) leaders and Zelensky having fancy dinners while men die in trenches. How many parents will never see their son again? How many children will never see their father?”

Musk’s stance on the U.S. leaving NATO and the UN is consistent with his leadership in the Department of Government Efficiency, as the United States spends a disproportionate amount in defense spending for the two international organizations.

While President Trump has not explicitly stated he plans to exit NATO, he has called on European leaders to increase their share of the defense spending.

Musk’s comments follow after the Trump administration has been publicly skeptical of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, while adding that Ukrainian entry into NATO is “unrealistic.”

President Trump also recently argued that NATO expansion into Ukraine may have played a major role in setting the war off, as Putin has been warning the West that NATO expansion on Russia’s borders would be seen as a hostile act since 2008, following the NATO Bucharest Summit where the alliance announced that Ukraine would eventually become a member.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised President Trump for his comment regarding NATO’s expansion into Ukraine.

“He is the first, and so far, in my opinion, the only Western leader who has publicly and loudly said that one of the root causes of the Ukrainian situation was the impudent line of the previous administration to draw Ukraine into NATO,” Lavrov stated.

It remains to be seen whether President Trump will act on Musk’s call to exit the international alliances as the war in Ukraine continues to rage on for a third year.

