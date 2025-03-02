Bolivia: At Least 37 Dead After Two Buses Collide

(Photo via; Potosi Departmental Command)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:24 AM – Sunday, March 2, 2025

At least 37 people have died and 39 others have been injured after two buses collided in Bolivia.

On Saturday, two buses crashed at around 7:00 a.m. on a ruler road killing at least 37 people.

One of the buses involved in the fatal crash was on its way to Oruro, which is one of the most important carnival celebrations in Latin America.

According to reports, local authorities said that both drivers survived the crash.

Police stated that reportedly one of the drivers was seen by passengers consuming alcohol.

With an average of 1,400 deaths every year, Bolivia’s rural roadways are some of the deadliest in the world.

