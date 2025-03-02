Vance Family’s Visit To Vermont Ski Resort Interrupted By Swarm Of Pro-Ukraine Protesters

U.S. President Donald Trump (C) and Vice President JD Vance meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House on February 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

10:34 AM – Sunday, March 2, 2025

Vice President JD Vance’s visit to a local ski resort in Vermont was interrupted on Saturday after hundreds of protestors gathered in support of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The incident forced Vance and his family to move to an “undisclosed location” after protestors swarmed the Sugarbush Resort in Warren, Vermont, where Vance and his family were vacationing.

Protestors were seen lining up along the icy streets, holding up signs accusing him of being a “Putin pawn” and a “nazi.”

Counter-protestors also showed up, donning “Make America Great Again” flags in support of Vance and the Trump administration.

One local skier speaking with Fox News added that “Those people protesting Vance are f***ing morons.”

The protest followed after Vance and President Donald Trump’s fiery exchange with the Ukrainian leader in the White House, where the leaders were seen engaging in a shouting match.

Even before the White House exchange, protesters were gearing up to demonstrate, and the clash between the Trump administration and Zelensky only intensified their resolve.

The high-profile meeting, which was expected to end in a deal that would have provided the United States with access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, turned sour as President Trump argued that Zelensky is “gambling with World War III.”

Throughout the meeting, Vance accused Zelensky of attempting to “litigate this in front of the American media,” and overall being ungrateful for the hundreds of billions in support the United States has already offered.

Vance also called Zelensky out for forcing conscription to continue the war efforts, stating: “Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict.”

Zelensky shot back, indicating that the United States may “feel” war “in the future,” as a result of Russia’s aggression.

Prior to the meeting with Zelensky in the White House, Vermont Republican Governor Phil Scott urged protestors to “be respectful.”

“I hope Vermonters remember the Vice President is here on a family trip with his young children and, while we may not always agree, we should be respectful,” Scott stated on Thursday.

“Please join me in welcoming them to Vermont, and hoping they have an opportunity to experience what makes our state, and Vermonters, so special.”

It is currently unclear as to when a deal will be made between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine, although President Trump told the media that Zelensky can return to the White House “when he is ready for peace.”

