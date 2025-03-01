Fmr Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces NYC Mayoral Bid

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) departs Capitol Hill, on June 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

2:35 PM – Saturday, March 1, 2025

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that he is throwing his name in the ringer and will run to be the next mayor of New York City.

On Saturday, Cuomo made the announcement in a 17 long minute video posted to X.

“Our city is in crisis,” Cuomo claimed in the video. “That’s why I am running to be Mayor of New York City.”

In the video, he highlighted that during his time in office, he legalized same-sex marriage, lead the state thought the COVID-19 crisis and he rebuilt the LaGuardia Airport.

Cuomo, the Empire State’s 56th governor, resigned from office in August 2021 following an investigatory report that stated he sexually harassed 11 women during his time in office. He continues to deny the allegations.

Cuomo’s joining the already crowded race to unseat current the New York City Mayor, Eric Adams.

Other Democrat challenges who are in the race include, State Senator Zellnor Myrie; Brad Lander, the city comptroller; State Senator Jessica Ramos; State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani; former Comptroller Scott Stringer and Michael Blake, former state Assembly member.

