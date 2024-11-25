Trudeau Dances At Taylor Swift Concert While Rioters Burn Montreal, Prompting Backlash: ‘We Are Reaping What You Sowed’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference January 9, 2020 in Ottawa, Canada. (Photo by DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:40 PM – Monday, November 25, 2024

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced significant backlash after Trudeau was caught on video dancing at a Taylor Swift concert while rioters protested in Trudeau’s hometown of Montreal.

Video footage showed Trudeau dancing at a Taylor Swift concert in Toronto on Friday night. During that time, riots broke out on the streets, as individuals protested NATO’s involvement in provoking the Russia-Ukraine war.

Palestinian flags were also seen as rioters set fire to cars, threw small explosives at police officers and burned an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Parliament Member Don Stewart slammed Trudeau on social media, blasting the prime minister’s liberal policies for allowing the lawlessness to take place.

“Lawless protestors run roughshod over Montreal in violent protest. The Prime Minister dances. This is the Canada built by the Liberal government. Bring back law and order, safe streets and communities in the Canada we once knew and loved,” Stewart wrote in an X post.

The next day, Trudeau responded to the protests, “condemning” the violence.

“What we saw on the streets of Montreal last night was appalling,” Trudeau stated. “Acts of antisemitism, intimidation, and violence must be condemned wherever we see them.”

“The RCMP [Royal Canadian Mounted Police] are in communication with local police. There must be consequences, and rioters held accountable,” he added.

Pierre Poilievre, the leader of Canada’s conservative party, slammed Trudeau in response.

“You act surprised. We are reaping what you sowed,” Poilievre wrote in response to Trudeau’s post. “This is what happens when a Prime Minister spends 9 years pushing toxic woke identity politics, dividing and subdividing people by race, gender, vaccine status, religion, age, wealth, etc.”

“You opened the borders to terrorists and lawbreakers and called anyone who questioned it racist,” he continued. “You passed laws that release rampant offenders from prison within hours of their 80th arrest,” Poilievre continued.

“And, while you were dancing, Montreal was burning. We won’t let you divide us anymore. Call an election now. We will fire you and reclaim our citizenship, our values, our lives, our freedom and, most of all, our country,” he added.

