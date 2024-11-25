Manhattan’s Top Federal Prosecutor Damian Williams To Resign Before Trump’s Inauguration 

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams holds a press conference about the federal investigation into New York City Mayor Eric Adams on September 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:39 PM – Monday, November 25, 2024

Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor Damian Williams is planning to resign from his post before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated.

Advertisement

Williams released a statement that he will be resigning on December 13th which is around a month before Trump’s inauguration.

“Today is a bittersweet day for me,” Williams said in a statement.

“It is bitter in the sense that I am leaving my dream job, leading an institution I love that is filled with the finest public servants in the world,” he continued. “It is sweet that I am confident I am leaving at a time when the Office is functioning at an incredibly high level — upholding and exceeding its already high standard of excellence, integrity, and independence.”

Williams was appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021. While in office he has gone after several high-profile Democrats, including former Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Mayor Eric Adams (D-N.Y.).

His office has also secured the convictions of several former billionaire financiers on fraud charges, including former FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried and Archegos Capital Management founder Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang.

Williams also filed the sex-trafficking charges against Sean “Diddy” Combs, alleging that he threatened victims and forced them to participate in drugged-up sex shows for more than a decade.

His announcement comes after Trump announced his plan to replace him with former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton.

“Jay is a highly respected business leader, counsel, and public servant,” Trump posted on Truth Social at the time. “Jay is going to be a strong Fighter for the Truth as we, Make America Great Again.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!