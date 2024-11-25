Manhattan’s Top Federal Prosecutor Damian Williams To Resign Before Trump’s Inauguration 

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams holds a press conference about the federal investigation into New York City Mayor Eric Adams on September 26, 2024 in New York City. Adams has reportedly been indicted on five federal charges related to bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy and soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations. This is the first time a sitting mayor of New York City has faced criminal charges. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams holds a press conference about the federal investigation into New York City Mayor Eric Adams on September 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi
12:39 PM – Monday, November 25, 2024

Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor Damian Williams is planning to resign from his post before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated. 

Advertisement

Williams released a statement that he will be resigning on December 13th which is around a month before Trump’s inauguration. 

“Today is a bittersweet day for me,” Williams said in a statement.

“It is bitter in the sense that I am leaving my dream job, leading an institution I love that is filled with the finest public servants in the world,” he continued. “It is sweet that I am confident I am leaving at a time when the Office is functioning at an incredibly high level — upholding and exceeding its already high standard of excellence, integrity, and independence.”

Williams was appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021. While in office he has gone after several high-profile Democrats, including former Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Mayor Eric Adams (D-N.Y.).

His office has also secured the convictions of several former billionaire financiers on fraud charges, including former FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried and Archegos Capital Management founder Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang.

Williams also filed the sex-trafficking charges against Sean “Diddy” Combs, alleging that he threatened victims and forced them to participate in drugged-up sex shows for more than a decade. 

His announcement comes after Trump announced his plan to replace him with former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton. 

“Jay is a highly respected business leader, counsel, and public servant,” Trump posted on Truth Social at the time. “Jay is going to be a strong Fighter for the Truth as we, Make America Great Again.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!