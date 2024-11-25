Harris Allies: Kamala Harris Keeping Options Open For Potential Political Comeback

Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris drops by a phone bank event at the Democratic National Committee headquarters on Election Day November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:33 PM – Monday, November 25, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly informing her allies that she is looking to make a political comeback, leading to speculation that she could either potentially run for California Governor in 2026, or another presidential run in 2028.

Despite Harris’s extremely underwhelming performance in the 2024 presidential election, she is reportedly keeping her options open and is “staying in the fight”, according to five anonymous sources in her inner circle, Politico reported.

“She doesn’t have to decide if she wants to run for something again in the next six months,” stated a former campaign aide. “The natural thing to do would be to set up some type of entity that would give her the opportunity to travel and give speeches and preserve her political relationships.”

Harris is the first Democrat to lose the popular vote in a presidential election in over three decades, but 93% of Democrats still foster a favorable opinion of Harris, according to a recent Gallup poll.

Prior to Harris’s presidential run, she also had a historically low favorability rating as vice president, with 49% of registered voters viewing her “negatively” and 39% viewing her as “very negatively,” according to an NBC News poll released in June.

Additionally, a potential Harris presidential reboot in 2028 could likely present challenges for her, as she would have to fight through a Democrat primary, which she was able to skip in the 2024 presidential race after Biden was ousted as the Democrat nominee.

Multiple betting markets for the Democrat nominee in 2028 currently features California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) as the current favorite, with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D-Penn.) following close behind.

Despite the election odds favoring Newsom, a recent poll from Echelon Insights currently has Kamala Harris as the runaway favorite in a 2028 Democrat primary, with 41% of respondents voting for Harris, and Newsom in second place at 8%.

The early polling optimism for a losing Democrat candidate is not particularly unique, as Hillary Clinton similarly saw an advantage in the 2020 Democrat primary immediately after losing in 2016 to President Trump.

However, many Americans, both Democrats and Republicans, have voiced disagreement with the polling.

“I can’t conceivably imagine the party turning to her a second time,” stated an anonymous Democrat strategist.

Speculation regarding if Harris would attempt to run for governor in California in 2026 is also brewing, as she was previously California’s attorney general.

“She is not someone who makes rash decisions. She takes, sometimes, a painfully long time to make decisions. So I would pretty much guarantee you she has no idea what her next move is,” stated former Harris aide Brian Brokaw.

“Could she run for governor? Yes. Do I think she wants to run for governor? Probably not. Could she win? Definitely. Would she like the job? I don’t know. Could she run for president again? Yes,” Brokaw continued. “Would she have a whole bunch of skepticism from the outset, because she has run in a full-length Democratic primary where [in 2019] she didn’t even make it long enough to be in the Iowa caucus, and then she was the nominee this year?”

Harris is currently 60 years old, placing her at 64 years old in 2028 for a potential second presidential campaign in 2028.

