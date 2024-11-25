Nancy Mace Rips AOC Over Criticizing Transgender Bathroom Ban: ‘I Love Living Rent Free In AOC’s Tiny Little Brain’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) prepares to speak during a rally for immigration provisions to be included in the Build Back Better Act outside the U.S. Capitol December 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:00 PM – Monday, November 25, 2024

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace is currently spearheading the culture war after proposing a resolution which would ban transgender women from using women’s restrooms within the Capitol building and House offices.

Mace’s resolution, which bans House members from “using single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex,” came about after Representative-elect Sarah McBride (D-Del.), the first openly transgender representative, was elected to join Congress.

“Sarah McBride doesn’t get a say in this. If you’re a biological man, you shouldn’t be in women’s restrooms,” Mace (R-S.C.) stated on Monday. “The sanctity of protecting women and standing up against the Left’s systematic erasure of biological women starts here in the nation’s Capitol.”

“It’s just ludicrous to me that women who are victims of abuse should be forced to undress or go to the bathroom next to a man,” she added. “It’s time to make sure that we protect women and girls everywhere.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) ripped Mace for the proposal, stating “What Nancy Mace and Speaker Johnson are doing is endangering all women and girls, because if you ask them: ‘What is your plan on how to enforce this?’ they won’t come up with an answer.”

“And what it inevitably results in are women and girls who are primed for assault because people are going to want to check their private parts, suspecting who is trans and who is cis[gender], and who is doing what, and so the idea that Nancy Mace wants little girls and women to drop trou in front of who, an investigator? Who would that be? Because she wants to suspect and point fingers at who she thinks is trans, it’s disgusting,” Ocasio-Cortez continued.

Mace clapped back at Ocasio-Cortez, denying that she wants women to “drop trow,” and further explained her perspective while mocking the New York lawmaker.

“I love living rent-free in AOC’s tiny little brain,” she stated, continuing to add that she never stated that women should get undressed in order to prove they are biological women.

“I never said anything like that. In fact, the irony here is that she’s a radical leftist, insane clown,” Mace added. “I’m a survivor of sexual abuse, I have PTSD from the abuse I’ve suffered at the ands of a man, and it’s so weird and dangerous and perverted, this idea that it’s OK for a naked man to be in a locker room with women, it’s insanity to me, and this has got to stop.”

“And so in a world of this kind of insane ideology that AOC embraces, I aim to be giant, and I plan to stop anybody–male or female–that’s going to put women and girls in harm’s way. I’m not going to tolerate it,” Mace stated.

Mace continued, stating that she had received death threats in response, and referred to McBridge as a man.

“I’ve been on the phone with Capitol Police because I’ve received so many threats from the radical left, from men dressed as women, who think I should be killed because I want women to have private spaces like bathrooms, dressing rooms and locker rooms, so I’m gonna stay in the way of anyone, like Congressman-elect McBride, anyone who wants to harm women, I’m not going to tolerate it.”

