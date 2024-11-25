Harris Vacations In Hawaii While DNC Staffers Are Laid Off Without Severance

Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during a campaign rally on the Ellipse on October 29, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:49 AM – Monday, November 25, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris has quietly slipped away, vacationing in Hawaii following her crushing defeat to President-elect Donald Trump in which the Harris campaign lost all seven swing states, despite reportedly spending $1.5 billion dollars.

Advertisement

Harris is expected to stay in Kalaoa, Hawaii, for a week, along with her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Harris’s trip also comes as roughly 70% of Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffers were reportedly abruptly laid off without severance, according to the New York Times, leading the union representing the DNC to call out the leadership for being “callous.”

“Despite record-breaking fundraising, the DNC failed to provide any financial support to those who have tirelessly served the Democratic Party and its mission,” the union stated in a press release.

“These cuts go far beyond typical turnover and impact employees who were previously told their positions would be retained after the election,” the statement continued.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the vice president in the wake of the backlash as questions arose regarding the optics of Harris vacationing while DNC staffers are wondering what’s next.

“The vice president has taken time off to go spend time with her family. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I think she deserves some time to be with her family and to have some downtime. She has worked very hard over – for the last four years, and her taking a couple of days to be with her family, good for her. Good for her,” Jean-Pierre stated.

While Harris vacations, party leaders and Democrat strategists are digesting the sweeping defeat despite spending a record breaking $1.5 billion in her 15-week presidential campaign.

The Harris campaign’s lavish spending included performances from Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Jon, John Legend, among others.

Additionally, the New York Times stated that Harris’s team spent nearly $600 million on campaign advertising between July 21st and October 16th.

Still, the campaign was unsuccessful in winning a single swing state, which “shocked us all,” stated Chris Korge, the Democratic National Committee’s finance chair.

“I will absolutely push for an introspective study and analysis of the campaign, its structure, its messaging, all communication platforms and budgeting,” Korge continued.

The Harris campaign is also still reportedly attempting to fundraise after the election, as NBC News reported that the Harris campaign is facing a massive amount of debt from its over-spending.

“The Harris campaign certainly spent more than they raised and is now busy trying to fundraise,” stated Adrian Hemond, a Democrat strategist.

However, despite a slew of reports surfacing regarding how the Harris campaign is facing significant debt, DNC officials have begun refuting those claims.

“The DNC will have no deficit from the campaigns and is in fact financially in a very healthy situation,” Korge stated.

“If there is any debt, it will be minimal, and addressed in the immediate weeks and months, not the long term,” an anonymous campaign official stated, according to CBS News.

Invoices from the campaign are reportedly still incoming, meaning that the full scope of any potential debt will not be realized until January.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!