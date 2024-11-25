Incoming Border Czar Tom Homan Visiting Texas This Week As Trump Admin Prepares For Second Term

Former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Thomas Homan speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

1:02 PM – Monday, November 25, 2024

Tom Homan, the incoming border czar in President-elect Donald Trump’s second term, is traveling to Texas in order to get ready for his “crackdown on unauthorized crossings.”

Homan will accompany Lone Star State Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) on a visit later this week to further examine the Texas-Mexico border, organizing what Trump officials have deemed as “chaotic lawlessness” that was “allowed under President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

“There’s a tall task for President Trump to find, to locate these people and then to deport them or to jail them,” Abbott said on Sunday on the “Cats Roundtable” 770 WABC radio. “We’ve got the right guy in charge of it. His name is Tom Homan. He’s going to be the border czar. I’ve already begun to work with him. He’s going to be joining me in Texas this coming week,” he continued. “For one, we’re going to secure the border. For another, we’re going to have to remove from our country all these dangerous criminals to restore peace and safety in our communities.”

Abbott added that he is relieved to have a willing partner to work together with in handling the situation. Abbott has reportedly been at odds with the departing Biden administration over its “dangerously loose border policy” and inability to work with the state of Texas on a crackdown.

Additionally, the governor said that both the Trump administration and Texas will specifically prioritize the capture and deportation of members of the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua.

“You’ve seen these outbreaks of the Tren de Aragua gang members here in New York. We have the Tren de Aragua members in Texas also. … We have to stop the murders by the people who Biden allowed into the country illegally,” Abbott said.

Tren de Aragua has been designated a terrorist organization by Texas.



In a recent interview, Homan choked up while he was discussing how illegal immigrant and purported Tren de Aragua member Jose Ibarra had murdered 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, asserting that he should have never entered the country in the first place under Biden and Harris.

“We’re using law enforcement at the federal, state and local level to go after them more than any other state in America,” Abbott said on Sunday. “We’ve made hundreds of arrests already. If you’re a member of Tren de Aragua in Texas, you’re going to be arrested. You’re going to be jailed.”

In an effort to share the load of handling the situation, Abbott began transporting thousands of illegals to New York City and other “sanctuary” blue-state cities by bus when the crossings became out of hand two years ago.

Despite the criticism, it proved to be a great political move, compelling previously-popular Democrat mayors, such as Eric Adams, to publicly pressure and condemn Biden over the ongoing issue. This was crucial at the time, as no Democrat officials had openly denounced the chaotic migrant situation. Most would either refrain from mentioning it altogether, or would downplay it and claim that GOP paranoia was the underlying factor.

Following the Biden administration’s unsuccessful lawsuit against the state over its floating roadblocks, Texas officials installed additional buoy barriers across portions of the Rio Grande this week in an effort to prevent another influx of unauthorized crossings before Trump returns to the Oval Office.

Ever since Trump was re-elected on November 5th, U.S. Border Patrol agents have anticipated another surge of foreigners attempting to illegally enter the country, as the majority have been informed that the Trump administration’s border crackdown is in the works.

More walls, fences, and buoys will be deployed to discourage crossings, Abbott said on Sunday.

Last week, Homan also told The New York Post that he will employ the military, and even the National Guard if necessary, to help remove illegals from the U.S.

In order to free up more ICE agents to do fieldwork, Homan, who was the interim director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Trump’s first term, noted that he will hire more individuals to handle “non-enforcement” tasks, like transportation.

Homan also declared that he is prepared to fight against states like New York and sanctuary cities that forbid local law enforcement officials from interacting with the federal government due to one’s immigration status.



According to the new border czar, it is a felony to harbor illegal immigrants.

