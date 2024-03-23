Transgender Teen Sentenced After Fatally Shooting 12-Year-Old Girl

(Photo via; Bensalem Police Department)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:50 PM – Saturday, March 23, 2024

A now 18-year-old is facing 15 to 40 years in prison after fatally shooting a 12-year-old girl.

Ash Cooper, who previously went by Joshua Cooper when the incident occurred, has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and tampering with evidence in the murder of Morgan Conners.

On November 25th, 2022, the Banslam Police received a 9-1-1 call about a possible homicide at the Top of the Ridge trailer park.

The caller clarified that Cooper, who claimed to have just killed someone, was interacting with a teenage witness on an Instagram video chat.

Cooper asked the teenager for assistance in clearing the crime scene and disposing of the body after turning the camera to reveal part of the victim’s body while on the phone.

Cooper was then seen bolting out of the back of the trailer when police arrived at the Gibson Road property.

When the officers entered the trailer, they discovered Connors, who appeared to have fatally been shot.

There was also evidence that steps had been taken to attempt to clean up the crime scene.

Cooper, then 16 years old, was discovered nearby and taken into custody.

Later on, investigators discovered that the teen had taken a gun out of the father’s gun safe.

Cooper received a sentence of 15 to 40 years in prison, followed by seven years of probation.

In addition, Cooper, who is now 18 years old, was mandated to comply with all guidelines and recommendations of adult probation and parole in addition to undergoing mental health and psychological testing.

