Senate Passes $1.2T Spending Bill To Avert Partial Government Shutdown

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-SHUTDOWN-CAPITOL TOPSHOT – The US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC on January 22, 2018 after the US Senate reached a deal to reopen the federal government, with Democrats accepting a compromise spending bill. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:10 AM – Saturday, March 23, 2024

The Senate has approved a $1.2 trillion spending package avoiding government shutdown two hours after the midnight deadline.

On Saturday, the chamber approved the package in a 74-24 vote at around 2 a.m., two hours after the shutdown deadline.

The bill will now head to President Joe Biden’s desk for approval.

The House passed the legislation in a bipartisan, 286-134 vote earlier on Friday.

This package represents the last set of annual government funding bills to pass Congress. It was first introduced in late September, roughly six months after Congress was given the go-ahead to complete their spending work for the fiscal year 2024.

Spending for the departments of Defense, Homeland Security (DHS), Labor, Health and Human Services, and State, were covered in the bill, as well as financial services, and foreign operations. In total, the package covers roughly half of the discretionary spending spread out over 12 annual funding bills.

Republicans have been pushing for border measures like the Laken Riley Act to be included, which, according to senators, would force the detention of undocumented immigrants accused of theft-related offenses.

Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) is pushing another amendment that attacks a tailpipe emissions rule implemented by the Biden administration.

Meanwhile, in response to the vote, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) filed a motion to vacate Mike Johnson as Speaker earlier on Friday, accusing the speaker of bending the knee to Democrats in approving the package.

