Biden Signs $1.2T Spending Bill To Keep Government Open

(Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:35 AM – Saturday, March 23, 2024

President Joe Biden has signed the $1.2 trillion spending package to keep the government open.

On Saturday, Biden signed the bill for the spending package just hours after it was passed by the senate.

Biden praised the measure as a compromise, and “good news for the American people.”

“This agreement represents a compromise, which means neither side got everything it wanted,” Biden continued, emphasizing that it rejected “extreme cuts from House Republicans and expands access to child care, invests in cancer research, funds mental health and substance use care, advances American leadership abroad, and provides resources to secure the border that my Administration successfully fought to include. That’s good news for the American people.”

During his speech, Biden called on Congress, urging them to enact a border security agreement and a national security supplemental bill in the House.

“It’s time to get this done,” Biden said.

The House passed the legislation Friday with a bipartisan 286-134 vote, which spurred a push among some conservatives to oust Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.).

The bill passed the Senate in a 74-24 vote early Saturday morning following hours of intense negotiations.

