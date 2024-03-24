2 Crew Members On Holland America Died During ‘Incident’ On Cruise Ship

Two crew members aboard a Holland America cruise died on Friday during an “incident” in the ship’s engineering space while the ship was at Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas. (Photo via; AP File)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:05 AM – Sunday, March 24, 2024

An “incident” in the ship’s engineering area claimed the lives of two crew members on a Holland America cruise ship, the cruise line reported.

Advertisement

According to a statement from Holland America, the unnamed crew members passed away on Friday while the Florida-based Nieuw Amsterdam was at Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas.

The cruise line stated that the cause of the accident is being looked into and that authorities have been notified.

Crew members were reportedly being offered counseling on the ship.

“All of us at Holland America Line are deeply saddened by this incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with our team members’ families at this difficult time,” the statement said. “The safety, security, and welfare of all guests and crew are the company’s absolute priority.”

The cruise line did not offer any further details about the crew members.

It later said the Bahamas Maritime Authority was leading the investigation.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!