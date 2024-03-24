Pennsylvania Prison Escapee Captured By Agents While Leaving Philadelphia Gym

Tilghman was captured on Friday after he left a Planet Fitness in Philadelphia. (U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia)

10:30 AM – Sunday, March 24, 2024

A Pennsylvania prisoner who had escaped and gone on the run for more than three months was arrested as he was leaving a Philadelphia Planet Fitness.

On Friday, 33-year-old Isaiah Robert Tilghman, an inmate who escaped from prison in Western Pennsylvania on December 3rd, 2023, was arrested after officials discovered him leaving a Planet Fitness in Philadelphia.

Tilghman was brought into custody on Friday in the 3300 block of Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia, according to the United States Marshals Service Philadelphia.

On December 3rd, Tilghman broke out of Blair County Prison, and authorities think he made his way to Philadelphia. The prison is approximately 200 miles west of Philadelphia.

Tilghman had fled from Blair County Prison after he was detained on drug fines and parole violations. Tilghman stole a red 2011 Ford F-150 after making his getaway.

“Plain clothes, K9 officers, marked officers, so when he came out there was no avenue of escape. We figured he was going to run. He has a history of flight, but we didn’t let him get there today,” said Robert Clark, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal.

According to marshals, Tilghman left the prison by using the ventilation shaft and a rope.

According to the report, Tilghman was chased after by law officers as he drove a black BMW to Planet Fitness. Over 12 agents were waiting outside the premises to take Tilghman into custody as he left the gym at around 11 a.m.

“This arrest was a result of Fugitive Task Forces in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, diligently working together, to capture a dangerous escapee,” U.S. Marshals Deputy Robert Clark explained. “The Marshals Service is unequivocally the best in the business at finding people who do not wish to be found, and this arrest reinforces that fact.”

Tilghman faced accusations for fleeing to avoid being apprehended, as well as other crimes connected to the escape.

