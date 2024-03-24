4 Killed, Multiple Injured After Race Car Hits Spectators At Hungary Rally

HUNGARY-ACCIDENT-AUTO-RALLY The accidented car is taken away from the road near the crash site where a vehicle taking part in the Esztergom Nyerges Rally veered off from the road on March 24, 2024, near Bajot, 55kms away from Budapest. Four people were killed and several others injured when a vehicle competing in a Hungarian rally on March 24 afternoon skidded off the road and crashed into spectators, authorities said. According to a police statement, a vehicle taking part in the Esztergom Nyerges Rally in northern Hungary, for reasons yet unclear, veered off the road and crashed into spectators. (Photo by FERENC ISZA / AFP) (Photo by FERENC ISZA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:44 AM – Sunday, March 24, 2024

Four people were killed and numerous others were injured when a rally car in Hungary veered off the road and collided with a crowd of spectators.

Police have stated that at least eight people were injured in the incident on Sunday.

The incident happened during a race in northwest Hungary, close to the Danube River, between the towns of Labatlan and Bajot, according to a statement from the Komárom-Esztergom County police.

Hungary’s National Ambulance Service reported that eight ambulances and four helicopters were sent to the scene. Six individuals, including a child, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while two individuals, including one child, suffered serious injuries.

Social media videos appeared to show a car losing traction on a paved road and then slamming into the crowd of people watching the race.

Police said in a statement that the reason for the crash is not yet known.

