4 Killed, Multiple Injured After Race Car Hits Spectators At Hungary Rally

OAN’s Abril Elfi
10:44 AM – Sunday, March 24, 2024
Four people were killed and numerous others were injured when a rally car in Hungary veered off the road and collided with a crowd of spectators.
Police have stated that at least eight people were injured in the incident on Sunday.
The incident happened during a race in northwest Hungary, close to the Danube River, between the towns of Labatlan and Bajot, according to a statement from the Komárom-Esztergom County police.
Hungary’s National Ambulance Service reported that eight ambulances and four helicopters were sent to the scene. Six individuals, including a child, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while two individuals, including one child, suffered serious injuries.
Social media videos appeared to show a car losing traction on a paved road and then slamming into the crowd of people watching the race.
Police said in a statement that the reason for the crash is not yet known.
