At Least 2 Dead, 51 Injured After School Bus And Concrete Truck Collide

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:34 PM – Saturday, March 23, 2024

At least two people were killed and numerous others were injured in a deadly crash involving a preschool bus and a concrete truck that happened in Bastrop County on Friday afternoon.

Highway 21 close to the Caldwell-Bastrop county line is “shut down due to a multiple fatality accident involving a school bus,” according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Wright, the superintendent of Hays CISD, stated in a statement that the Texas DPS is still on the scene.

“They tell us that the initial information they have is that a concrete truck veered into the bus’s lane and hit it head-on, causing the bus to roll over,” he continued at a news conference on Friday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene to offer assistance close to the intersection of Highway 21 and Caldwell Road.

51 additional people were hurt in the accident, Superintendent Wright confirmed in his statement.

Four patients were airlifted to the hospital by EMS helicopters, and numerous others were driven there in cars.

The Hays CISD confirmed in a statement to CBS Austin that the 44 pre-K students and 11 adults from Tom Green Elementary School were returning from a field trip to the Bastrop Zoo on the school bus.

