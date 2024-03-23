Man Turns Himself In After Stabbing Twin Girls, Killing One Of Them

Murder Suspect Veo Kelly UNITED STATES -March 22: 20yr old Murder Suspect Veo Kelly leaves the NYPD 78th Precinct in Brooklyn on Friday March 22, 2024. 1328. (Photo by Theodore Parisienne for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

8:56 AM – Saturday, March 23, 2024

A man has been arrested and charged after he turned himself in for the stabbings of twin sisters outside a deli in Brooklyn, New York.

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), 20-year-old Veo Kelly turned himself in on Friday morning, putting a five-day manhunt to an end.

Kelly has been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Samyia Spain, who was killed on Sunday night after Kelly allegedly stabbed her and her twin sister.

Sanyia Spain, Samyia’s twin, was stabbed in the arm and is now in the hospital in stable condition.

The 20-year-old was also charged with assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

According to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny, Kelly had first been identified by a surveillance video from the bodega.

“This guy came out of a party hole down the street and got very aggressive with one of the girls trying to get some contact information,” Kenny said. “When they didn’t take on his advances, it got verbal. Then it got physical.”

According to Mohammed Albhar, a worker at the deli where the stabbing happened, the girls were frequent customers. Albhar didn’t witness the stabbing, but the next day at Slope Natural Plus, he learned about the incident from his coworkers.

Colleagues of Albhar’s informed him that the girls fled into the store while the man outside kicked the door and screamed at them.

According to Albhar, he waited outside the deli for the girls to leave before stabbing them.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the twin’s family to raise funds for Samyia’s memorial.

“Samyia Spain was bright-eyed and ready for the world,” the page states. “She was loving, caring, and kind. The life of the party is a star in the making, a leader.”

