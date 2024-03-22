Fmr Rep. Santos To Run As An Independent For N.Y. CD1

Newly elected Republican Representative from New York, George Santos looks on as the US House of Representatives convenes for the 118th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 3, 2023. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Tom McGrath

5:52 PM – Friday, March 22, 2024

Former Representative George Santos has left the Republican party following the House’s passage of a so-called minibus bill.

Santos took to X (Twitter) on Friday. There, he called the bill’s sponsorship by Republicans an “embarrassing showing.”

The Long Islander accused the GOP of being dishonest to its voter base, while saying the modern Republican party stands for nothing.

“The Republican Party continues to lie and swindle its voter base. I in good conscience cannot affiliate myself with a party that stands for nothing and falls for everything,” his post said.

Santos declared he will now be filing to run in New York’s First Congressional District as an Independent in order to bring America First values to the lower chamber.

