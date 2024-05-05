Transgender Athlete Wins Women’s College Track Competition

STOCK IMAGE (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

2:00 PM – Sunday, May 5, 2024

Transgender college runner Sadie Schreiner took first place in three women’s events at the Liberty League championship meet (Division III).

On Saturday, at the Liberty League championship meet, Schreiner, who attends the Rochester Institute of Technology, won three races in the women’s division.

According to reports, Schreiner won the 200 meters in 24.14 seconds and the 400 meters in 55.07 seconds. Schreiner also supposedly served as the team’s anchor runner on the victorious 4×400 relay.

Even though Schnider placed 20th-best in the boys’ 100-meter record (11.72) in school history, it would be the quickest time for girls.

According to the site that lists the results of the meet, both timings would have placed last in the men’s races, but they set school records in the women’s division.

In addition, the 200-meter time currently holds the women’s conference record for the Liberty League, surpassing Schreiner’s own record of 24.50 set earlier in the season.

They were in fourth place when Schreiner got the baton, but he raced the fastest anchor leg of the race. Schreiner was also the anchor leg of the 4×400 that won by over three seconds.

Riley Gaines, a former competitive swimmer who competed for the University of Kentucky NCAA swim team, shared a post on X where she gave her opinion on the matter.

“Sadie Schreiner, male competing with the women, won the women’s 200 & 400m today at the Liberty League championship meet,” Gaines wrote. “He broke the 400m women’s record in the process. He would’ve finished last amongst the other boys by 2 full seconds. This is exactly why we’re suing the @NCAA.”

However, in response to some of the criticism directed against her, Schreiner has stated that he “lacks a built-in advantage.”

“Out of all the hate that’s been shared of me, ‘cheater’ is the most common word used… In my eyes, the discussion of trans inclusion in athletics shouldn’t even be a debate…” Schreiner stated. “As more research is done the more evident this becomes. There’s a reason I’m only as fast as I was in middle school, and the only variable that’s changed over my 9 years of running is my medication…”

“Even as Olympic studies prove the disadvantages of trans athletes it’s not enough. Policies are being changed before research is done and the only way to stay educated in this process is to talk to the few trans athletes that are competing and hear their stories, bring them into the conversation. The only way to make an educated decision on a small handful of athletes is to hear their voice, not speak for them.”

