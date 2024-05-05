6 Gang Members Arrested In Connection To Joe Flores’ Murder

Canyon County Sheriff’s Office

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:14 PM – Sunday, May 5, 2024

Six people were arrested in connection to a shooting that took the life of Joe Flores, an innocent bystander, in September 2022 near a Buffalo Wild Wings in Nampa, Idaho.

Advertisement

The reported gang members have been taken into custody by Nampa Police investigators on various charges connected to the 2022 murder of Flores.

The six men who have been arrested were gang members who got into a fight at the time of the murder, according to the police. The arrests come after a 2-year investigation.

“This investigation has been ongoing since day one. The work happening behind the scenes has been nonstop, and it has obviously paid off with a solid case and multiple arrests,” Chief Joe Huff said in a news release. “Some have criticized Nampa PD during this investigation, but the steadfast work of the detectives has produced some great results. In the end, every unit of the Nampa Police Department played a role in putting these gang members behind bars. I’m proud of the dedication and teamwork of my co-workers. We also appreciate the assistance from our law enforcement partners at the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell Police Department, Idaho Department of Corrections and Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office.”

The men that Nampa Police currently have custody of are:

Brian G. Moreno, 23 years old, Nampa

First Degree Murder with gang enhancement

Rioting with gang enhancement

Pedro A. Navarro Jr., 21 years old, Caldwell

Aid and Abet First Degree Murder with gang enhancement

Rioting with gang enhancement

Lazaro C. Vela, 18 years old, Nampa

Attempted First Degree Murder with gang enhancement

Rioting with gang enhancement

Gabriel Bernal, 24 years old, Nampa

Accessory to a felony

Rioting with gang enhancement

Emanuel Bautista Roblero (last name: Bautista Roblero), 21 years old, Nampa

Accessory to a felony

Rioting with gang enhancement

Emmanuel D. Saiz, 19 years old, Nampa

Rioting with gang enhancement

In September 2022, Flores was a bystander in a restaurant parking lot on the 2100 block of N. Cassia St. when he was killed by gunfire.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing and there is a possibility for additional charges, according to Nampa Police.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!