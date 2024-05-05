Lord Of Rings, Titanic Actor Bernard Hill Dies At 79

Titanic 3D – World Premiere – Outside Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 27: Actor Bernard Hill attends the “Titanic 3D” World premiere at the Royal Albert Hall on March 27, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:58 PM – Sunday, May 5, 2024

Bernard Hill, an actor best known for roles in Titanic and the Lord of the Rings, has died at 79.

Lou Coulson, Hill’s agent, confirmed the actor’s passing early on Sunday morning. More information was not immediately accessible.

In the second season of the BBC drama The Responder, which premiered on Sunday, Hill was scheduled to make a comeback to television. Additionally, the publication stated that Hill was due to make an appearance at Comic Con Liverpool on Saturday.

The convention posted to X on Friday that he would no longer be able to attend.

Event producers then put out a statement on Sunday regarding his passing.

“We’re heartbroken to hear the news of Bernard Hill’s passing. A great loss. Thinking of his family at this very sad time, and wishing them a lot of strength,” they said.

His most notable roles were as Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 film Titanic and as King Théoden in the Lord of the Rings.

