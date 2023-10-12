Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney Awarded ‘Woman Of The Year’

Dylan Mulvaney speaks onstage at PFLAG National 50th Anniversary Gala at Marriott Marquis on March 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for PFLAG)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

2:56 PM – Thursday, October 12, 2023

Transgender activist and TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney has been awarded “Woman of the Year” by the British publication Attitude Magazine.

Advertisement

Mulvaney — who began transitioning from male to female recently in December 2022 —accepted the award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, a ceremony for the LGBTQ+ magazine that covers the U.K. and all throughout Europe.

In an acceptance speech, the 26-year-old said it has been more than 560 days since they “transitioned into being a woman.”

Mulvaney also mentioned experiencing ongoing scrutiny while in the public eye.

“No matter how hard I try, or what I wear, or what I say, or what surgeries I get, I will never reach an acceptable version of womanhood by those hateful people’s standards,” the TikToker said, referencing people who are not advocates of the transgender community.

Additionally, in a statement released on Wednesday, Mulvaney shared an appreciation for recognition from LGBTQ+ allies, emphasizing that being “acknowledged” as a woman means a great deal.

Mulvaney’s recognition as “Woman of the Year” follows an earlier achievement where the TikTok influencer was named the Breakout Creator of 2023 at the Streamy Awards in August.

The Streamy Awards celebrate online content creators.

Mulvaney first rose to internet stardom for the “Days of Girlhood” series on TikTok, which amassed an audience of 10.5 million followers.

However, earlier this year, Mulvaney’s brand partnership with Bud Light caused media uproar and subsequent boycott of the brand from detractors.

According to reports, Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) was even considering launching a lawsuit against Bud Light for going “woke” by teaming up with the transgender influencer.

The Bud Light controversy caused parent company “Ab InBev” to lose about $395 million in U.S. sales.

Advertisement