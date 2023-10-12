Rudolph Isley, Founding Member Of The Isley Brothers Dies At 84

American vocal trio the Isley Brothers, UK, 24th October 1964. From left to right, they are brothers Rudolph Isley, Ronald Isley and O’Kelly Isley Jr. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

3:33 PM – Thursday, October 12, 2023

The founder of the R&B group, The Isley Brothers, has died at 84-years-old.

Advertisement

According to the outlet TMZ, Rudolph Isley passed away on October 11th in Illinois.

His death was confirmed by his brother Ronald in a statement to USA TODAY on Thursday.

Isley’s cause of death has yet to be determined. However, a source told TMZ that he possibly suffered from a heart attack.

“There are no words to express my feelings and the love I have for my brother,” Ronald said. “Our family will miss him. But I know he’s in a better place.”

The band was formed in the 1950s by Rudolph and his brothers Ronald, 82, and O’Kelly, who passed in March of 1986. The duo enjoyed massive success along the way with songs like “Twist & Shout,” “This Old Heart of Mine” and “It’s Your Thing.”

In 1971, the group added their younger brothers Ernie, Marvin, and Rudolph’s brother-in-law Chris Jasper.

In 1989, Rudolph left the group to become a pastor but he still made appearances alongside the band over the years.

With their array of musical hits, the singers were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 and were given the honor by singer, Little Richard. They also had rappers Ice Cube and the Notorious B.I.G. sampling their music.

Meanwhile, Rudolph and Ronald have recently been involved in legal proceedings since March, in regards to a trademark dispute over ownership of the band’s name, according to Billboard.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement