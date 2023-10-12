France Bans All Pro-Palestine Protests

This photograph taken on October 9, 2023 shows the Eiffel Tower illuminated with the Star of David and the colours of national flag of Israel, in tribute to the victims of the recent Hamas attacks. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

2:30 PM – Thursday, October 12, 2023

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has ordered a country-wide ban on all pro-Palestine protests.

Advertisement

The instructions were announced on Thursday, in hopes of diminishing feelings of fear and turmoil among French residents amid a rise in anti-Semitic violence.

Darmanin ordered a ban on “pro-Palestinian demonstrations because they are likely to generate public order disturbances.”

He has also warned that foreign nationals who live in the country and violate the ban to protest will be “systematically” deported.

Since the attack on Israel was first reported on Saturday, the French Interior Minister notified a French radio station that at least 100 anti-Semitic acts have occurred recently in France.

Many of those documented instances included spraying swastikas and the phrase “death to Jews” on walls across the country with graffiti. Additionally, people have been arrested for bringing weapons into Jewish places of worship and to schools.

France has a Jewish community of almost 500,000 citizens. Its Muslim community has an estimated 5 million individuals.

As of Thursday, 12 French citizens were murdered in the brutal Hamas attacks in Israel. 17 individuals, including 4 children, are still missing.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement