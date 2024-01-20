Trans Golfer Hailey Davidson Wins Women’s Tournament, Increasing Chances To LPGA Tour

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:46 AM – Saturday, January 20, 2024

Transgender golfer Hailey Davison has won the women’s tournament, which has improved the 30-year-old’s chances of qualifying for the LPGA tour.

On Wednesday, Davison won the tour’s Women’s Classic in the NXXT Women’s Pro Tour, based in Florida.

Reportedly, the golfer was three strokes back with four holes to go but completed the comeback after two playoff holes against Lauren Miller.

Miller finished the last round with a 76, while Davidson shot a one-over 73. For the three-round tournament, they both finished four over par.

In addition, Davidson has placed second twice and finished in the top 10 in all five of the events that the 30-year-old has participated in since November.

In 2010, the LPGA Tour got rid of its “female at birth” requirement.

According to a May 2021 Golfweek article, Davidson had gender reassignment surgery in 2021 after starting hormone therapy treatments in 2015.

The outlet claims that Davidson last participated in a male competition at the Admiral’s Cove local qualifying for the U.S. Open in Jupiter, Florida, in 2015.

As stated on their website, the NXXT is awarding ten exemptions to the LPGA’s developmental tour, the Epson Tour, to its top five scorers for the season.

With 1,320 points, Davidson leads the NXXT.

