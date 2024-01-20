Rep. Filed An Oklahoma Bill That Would Ban ‘Furries’ From School, Have Animal Control Remove Them

(Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:16 AM – Saturday, January 20, 2024

Representative Justin Humphrey has filed an Oklahoma bill that would ban “furries” from attending school and would require either a guardian or “animal control” to pick them up if they violate the rule.

On Thursday, Humphrey (R-Okla.) filed House Bill 3084 targeting “furries” which are described as “member[s] of a subculture devoted to art, writing, or costumes depicting anthropomorphic animals,” by dictionary.com.

“Students who purport to be an imaginary animal or animal species, or who engage in anthropomorphic behavior commonly referred to as furries at school shall not be allowed to participate in school curriculum or activities,” the bill states. “The parent or guardian of a student in violation of this section shall pick the student up from the school, or animal control services shall be contacted to remove the student.”

Not just Oklahoma has issues with “furries,” a Florida school board discussed whether or not children should be permitted to wear “furry dress attire” at a meeting regarding dress code regulations last year.

A Florida law prohibiting minors from attending “adult live entertainment” was signed by Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), and as a result, anyone under the age of eighteen was not permitted to attend an Orlando furry convention.

If Humphrey’s bill passes it would take effect on November 1st.

