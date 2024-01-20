Rep. Filed An Oklahoma Bill That Would Ban ‘Furries’ From School, Have Animal Control Remove Them

BERLIN, GERMANY - AUGUST 22: Furry enthusiasts greet one another at the Eurofurence 2014 conference on August 22, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Furry fandom, a term used in zines as early as 1983 and also known as furrydom, furridom, fur fandom or furdom, refers to a subculture whose followers express an interest in anthropomorphic, or half-human, half-animal, creatures in literature, cartoons, pop culture, or other artistic contexts. Many but not all of the followers of the movement wear furry animal costumes. The earliest citation of anthropomorphic literature regularly cited by furry fans is Aesop's Fables, dating to around 500 BC. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
(Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi
10:16 AM – Saturday, January 20, 2024

Representative Justin Humphrey has filed an Oklahoma bill that would ban “furries” from attending school and would require either a guardian or “animal control” to pick them up if they violate the rule. 

Advertisement

On Thursday, Humphrey (R-Okla.) filed House Bill 3084 targeting “furries” which are described as “member[s] of a subculture devoted to art, writing, or costumes depicting anthropomorphic animals,” by dictionary.com. 

“Students who purport to be an imaginary animal or animal species, or who engage in anthropomorphic behavior commonly referred to as furries at school shall not be allowed to participate in school curriculum or activities,” the bill states. “The parent or guardian of a student in violation of this section shall pick the student up from the school, or animal control services shall be contacted to remove the student.” 

Not just Oklahoma has issues with “furries,” a Florida school board discussed whether or not children should be permitted to wear “furry dress attire” at a meeting regarding dress code regulations last year.

A Florida law prohibiting minors from attending “adult live entertainment” was signed by Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), and as a result, anyone under the age of eighteen was not permitted to attend an Orlando furry convention.

If Humphrey’s bill passes it would take effect on November 1st

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!