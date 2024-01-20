N.Y.C Driver Intentionally Runs Over Officer, Says ‘F*** These Cops’

Photo by Police Department via LP Media

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:56 PM – Saturday, January 20, 2024

A woman drove on the opposite side of the road into a New York City Police (NYPD) officer and admitted she intentionally did it to “teach him a lesson.”

According to police, the incident happened on Park Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, close to East 71st Street. Prosecutors claim that the footage captures the exact moment 24-year-old Sahara Dula intentionally struck the policeman while he was on the street.

The police claim that the officer was attempting to stop Dula from driving in the incorrect direction. Rather, he is seen soaring off her car’s hood as she collided with him close to other oncoming vehicles.

The officer sustained a fractured leg and numerous bruises throughout his body, but it is anticipated that he will make a full recovery.

Prosecutors claim that before striking the officer, Dula was driving the wrong way on the busy Park Avenue, causing other vehicles traveling in the correct direction to swerve to avoid being hit.

The prosecution claimed Dula admitted to smoking marijuana to the police and told them she intentionally hit the officer.

“I told the cop I wanted to go straight, and he wouldn’t move, so I hit him. I did it on purpose,’’ Dula later told investigators, according to court papers. “F–k these cops! He wouldn’t move!” F–k these cops, it’s a lesson to him, and hopefully he doesn’t want to be a cop anymore.”

The officer was first responding to a separate crime scene at 71st Street and Park Avenue, where several suspects were allegedly involved in a high-end retail robbery and getaway, stealing $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Mackage store on Madison Avenue.

Dula was charged with many offenses, such as reckless driving and attempted assault.

