Sen. Tim Scott Endorses Trump Ahead Of New Hampshire Republican Primary

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:43 PM – Saturday, January 20, 2024

Senator Tim Scott has endorsed former President Donald Trump ahead of the New Hampshire Republican primary.

On Friday, former GOP presidential candidate Scott (R-S.C.) endorsed the 45th president while on stage with the former president at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire.

“We need a president who will close our southern border today. We need Donald Trump,” Scott said. “We need a president who will unite our country. We need Donald Trump. We need a president who will protect your social security and my mama’s social security. We need Donald Trump.”

As he brought Scott to the platform, Trump mentioned that the senator had endorsed him two days prior.

Some saw the endorsement as a jab at Scott’s fellow South Carolinian, Nikki Haley (R-S.C.), who nominated him to the Senate in 2012.

Scott and Haley had been friends and political allies for a long time prior to the 2024 campaign.

When Sen. Jim DeMint’s seat became available, and Haley appointed Scott to fill it on the grounds that Scott’s record and personality “earned the seat.”

After Scott dropped out of the primary, a number of his financial supporters swiftly switched to Haley.

When asked about how she felt about the endorsement, Haley stated that “it’s interesting that Trump’s lining up with all the Washington insiders when he claimed he wanted to drain the swamp. But the fellas are going to do what the fellas are going to do.”

In May of last year, Scott announced his own attempt to challenge Trump. About six months later, he decided to give up because he was having problems getting support in the polls despite receiving millions of dollars from well-known donors.

