Tom Wilkinson, British Actor Who Starred In ‘The Full Monty,’ Dead At 75

(Photo credit should read JACK TAYLOR/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

1:23 PM – Saturday, December 30, 2023

Actor Tom WIlkinson known for starring in the films The Full Monty, Michael Clayton and Batman Begins has died at the age of 75.

Advertisement

The actor died “suddenly” at home on Saturday, according to a statement from Wilkinson’s family, who were with him when he died.

“The family asks for privacy at this time,” the statement continued.

In 2009, he won an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a miniseries and a Golden Globe for his role in the HBO miniseries John Adams.

Wilkinson aspired to be an actor from a young age, he attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, graduating in 1973.

Over the next several years, he appeared in British TV Shows and movies.

Two years later, Wilkinson’s claim to fame happened when he appeared in the popular UK comedy The Full Monty, which took in over $250 million at the international box office.

After the big hit, the actor appeared in several roles in big Hollywood hits, including Rush Hour and Shakespeare In Love.

This year, Wilkinson brought back to life his role as Gerald Cooper for the TV adaptation of The Full Monty.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!