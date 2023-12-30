Albania’s Former PM Put Under House Arrest Amid Corruption Investigation

(Photo by GENT SHKULLAKU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:55 PM – Saturday, December 30, 2023

Albania’s former Prime Minister Sali Berisha has been placed on house arrest amid a corruption charge investigation against him.

A court in Albania has ordered that Berisha be placed under house arrest on Saturday following corruption charges in connection to his time in office.

Berisha’s lawyer Genc Gjokutaj said that the former prime minister will be appealing the verdict after the court’s decision.

“The court has accepted the prosecution’s request by changing a previous measure and has now ordered house arrest (for Berisha) without the possibility of leaving the country,” Gjokutaj stated.

The former prime minister has denied the prosecution’s allegations and argued that Edi Rama, the current prime minister, is waging a political campaign to intimidate the opposition.

Berisha served as president from 1992 to 1997 and as prime minister from 2005 to 2013.

Berisha and his family were denied entry into the United States in 2021 after the State Department accused him of engaging in “corrupt acts” during his tenure as prime minister, which included abusing his position to benefit himself and his family members and political allies.

At this time, the prosecution still has to present its final indictment.

