Kentucky Man Charged With Kidnapping After Missing Teen Was Found Hidden Behind Trap Door

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:09 PM – Saturday, December 30, 2023

A Kentucky man has been given over 30 different charges after a teenage girl who had been missing for weeks was found behind a trap door in his house.

According to reports, a 16-year-old girl from North Carolina was found in the home of 34-year-old Zackary Jones in Kings Mountain, Kentucky.

Following a report of domestic abuse by his mother, police were called to Jones’s home where they rescued the 16-year-old girl.

According to reports, which cited an arrest citation, the girl was discovered inside a trap door concealed under a rug in a bedroom after being reported missing on December 6th.

She reportedly told police that Jones had been having sex with her, choking and abusing her. Officers had described her as extremely “high.”

The 30 different charges included rape, unlawful imprisonment, resisting arrest and an illegal sex act with a person under the age of 18.

Reports stated that Jones pretended to be a 19-year-old to get in contact with the unidentified teen over the internet.

They then met up in North Carolina where he told her he was actually 25-years-old and she did not learn his real age, 34, until later on.

Jones allegedly then demanded that she tell people she was eighteen and threatened to shoot or kill her multiple times.

It is unclear if the members in Jones’ family were aware of the teen’s real age or that she was being held there against her will.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Jones’ mother regarding a fight between her son and his “girlfriend.”

Jones was the only person inside the house when the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrived on Christmas Day.

Lincoln County Sheriff Shawn Hines stated that Jones first told them that the teen had fled the scene.

“After doing some investigation, they realized she was there and there was a room cut out in the floor that you access through the floor and it was covered with a rug. That is where the juvenile was located,” Hines said.

Jones allegedly admitted to police that he sexually engaged with the teen at least 10 times and gave her crack cocaine, however, even though there were visible marks around the teen’s neck, he denied the allegations that he had choked her.

The teen has now been reunited with her family and her identity remains private.

