White House Goes Around Congress For Second Time To Sell Weapons To Israel

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

10:53 AM – Saturday, December 30, 2023

The Biden Administration has gone over Congress’s head in December for the second time to approve more aid to Israel in their ongoing war against Hamas.

Advertisement

In an announcement by the State Department on Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress that he made a second crunch time decision to cover $147.5 million in equipment sales to the Jewish State.

The newest emergency sale includes charges, fuses, and primers required to complete the 155 mm shells Israel purchased.

“Given the urgency of Israel’s defensive needs, the secretary notified Congress that he had exercised his delegated authority to determine an emergency existed, necessitating the immediate approval of the transfer,” the department confirmed in its statement.

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to ensure Israel can defend itself against the threats it faces,” it added.

Additionally, the latest decision is an emergency provision in the Arms Export Control Act, which allows the State Department to pass over Congress’ role as reviewer of all foreign military sales.

The move by Blinken came after he called on these powers on December 9th to send additional tank ammunition to Israel.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s request for almost $106 billion in aid for Israel, and Ukraine continues to stall.

However, the Biden Administration just sent another $250 million to Ukraine earlier this week.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!