Time Reveals Short List For Its 2024 ‘Person Of The Year’ 

Jerome Powell (Photo by Bonnie Cash/Getty Images), Kate Middleton (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images), Kamala Harris (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images), Yulia Navalnaya (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images), Claudia Sheinbaum (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images), Joe Rogan (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images), Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images), Donald Trump (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images), Mark Zuckerberg (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images), Elon Musk (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:44 PM – Monday, December 9, 2024

Time Magazine has revealed their short list of ten influential people for its 2024 Person of the Year.

Advertisement

Time is set to reveal its official “Person of The Year” on Thursday, December 12th. They have named a “Person of the Year” every year since 1927, from historic world leaders to other cultural figures.

Last year, the magazine named singer and songwriter Taylor Swift as its “Person of the Year.” Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, received the 2022 award for his leadership during Russia’s invasion. Elon Musk won back in 2021, the “Ebola fighters” in 2014, and former U.S. President Barack Obama was named in 2012 and 2008.

This year, the top ten choices include President-elect Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The list also mentions the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya, chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell, Podcaster Joe Rogan, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!