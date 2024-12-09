Civil Lawsuit: Jay-Z Officially Accused Of Raping Minor Alongside ‘Diddy’ Combs, Labels Allegations As ‘Extortion Saga’

Jay-Z attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Sony Pictures’ “The Book Of Clarence” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:20 PM – Monday, December 9, 2024

After being named in surfacing reports, rapper Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter has now been officially accused of raping a 13-year-old girl with Sean “Diddy” Combs, a lawsuit filed on Sunday alleges.

The suit, filed on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff, accused Carter of engaging in the act while Combs and another “unnamed celebrity” watched at an MTV VMA after-party in 2000, according to court documents that were revealed to the press.

The suit claimed that Carter “has been with Combs during many such instances described herein,” and that “both perpetrators must face justice.”

The suit continued, alleging that Combs and Carter allegedly “took turns assaulting the minor,” and that “many others were present at the afterparty, but did nothing to stop the assault.”

Carter responded to the lawsuit, calling it an “extortion saga” and “blackmail campaign” to “force payment of an exorbitant sum of money.”

Tony Buzbee, a Texas-based lawyer representing the anonymous plaintiff, was addressed by Carter in a statement put out through the company Roc Nation, which the rapper founded in 2008.

“My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!” Carter wrote.

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?” he continued. “This lawyer, who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern of these type of theatrics!”

Buzbee has recently filed several lawsuits on behalf of anonymous plaintiffs fighting against Combs, accusing the disgraced celebrity of rape, assault, among other crimes.

Buzbee also responded to Carter’s public post, claiming that his client “never demanded a penny from him. Instead, she only sought a confidential mediation.”



Carter’s statement continued, expressing the pain that these allegations bring towards his own children.

“My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit,” he wrote.

“My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit,” Carter added.

Additionally, legal representatives for Combs have dismissed the newest suit against Carter, characterizing it as “shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the U.S. The Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York recently declined to comment on whether or not the case is being pursued.

