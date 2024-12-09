Jay-Z And Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Named In Lawsuit Alleging Rape Of A Minor 2 Decades Ago

(L-R) Fat Joe, Jay-Z and Sean Combs attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for DJ Khaled on April 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

8:22 AM – Monday, December 9, 2024

Hip-hop mogul Jay-Z has been accused of allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl with Sean ‘Diddy” Combs at a VMAs afterparty in New York two decades ago, a new lawsuit claims.

The alleged victim, only identified as “Jane Doe,” leveled the disturbing allegation in a newly refiled civil lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York on Sunday.

The complaint was originally filed in October against Combs but has since been amended to include Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter.

However, Jay-Z responded to the allegations stating that the alleged victim’s lawyer refiled the complaint only after allegedly trying to “blackmail” him.

The teen victim alleged that she was attacked by Combs and Carter at a party that had heavy drug use in September 2000 after the VMAs show at Radio City Music Hall, with an unnamed “female celebrity” watching the act take place.

The girl claimed the alleged attack unfolded after she had one drink that left her feeling “woozy and lightheaded,” according to the filing. “Looking for a place to rest, Plaintiff entered what she believed to be an empty bedroom so she could lie down for a moment,” the original filing charged. “Soon after, Combs entered the room, along with defendant Carter and a female celebrity. Plaintiff immediately recognized all three celebrities.” “Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, ‘You are ready to party,’” the filing added. “Combs then threw Plaintiff toward a wall, causing Plaintiff to fall. Plaintiff got up and stumbled, at which point Combs grabbed her again and threw her on the bed. At that point, Carter began removing Plaintiff’s clothes as she grew more and more disoriented.”

The women then claimed that she was held down and raped by Combs and Carter as the unnamed female star watched.

In a statement, Carter ripped the new allegations and the alleged victim’s Texas attorney, Tony Buzbee, who has been in charge of multiple civil lawsuits against Combs after he was hit with federal sex-trafficking charges in September.

“My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” Carter said in a lengthy statement. “No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY.” “These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?” he continued. “These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

Carter added, “My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.” Combs’ lawyers slammed the latest suit as “shameless publicity stunts.” “As his legal team has said before, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

Meanwhile, Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges and is set to face trial in May, is being held without bail in federal custody in Brooklyn.

