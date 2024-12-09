Stephen Miller Vows To Fire Remote Federal Employees: ‘We Are Not Going To Waste American Taxpayer Dollars’

Former Senior White House Advisor Stephen Miller arrives for a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Lancaster Airport on November 03, 2024 in Lititz, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:55 PM – Monday, December 9, 2024

Stephen Miller, President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming deputy chief of staff for policy, recently announced that Trump will order federal employees to return to the office after a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Caucus report revealed only 6% of federal workers work in-office full-time.

“When Donald Trump is inaugurated on Jan. 20 and that new golden age of America begins, he’s going to tell the federal workers of this country who your viewers pay for to get back into the office and do their jobs or find another line of work,” Miller stated.

Trump’s vow to bring federal workers out of remote work and back to the office follows after the first DOGE Caucus, which Trump appointed Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to head, featured a report by Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). The report revealed the scale at which federal employees are avoiding working in person.

It also stated that merely 6% of federal government employees “report in person on a full-time basis,” along with one-third of federal employees working “entirely remote.”

Musk compounded the findings, claiming that the amount of federal workers showing up to the office everyday is closer to 1%, if you exclude security and maintenance workers.

“It’s so emblematic of the contempt that so many people in the swamp have for the people who pay their salaries,” Miller continued.

“We are not paying billions and billions of dollars for people to sit at home all day as federal workers, streaming their favorite shows on Netflix, lounging around in bubble baths and doing God knows what else, but definitely not working for the American people,” he added.

Miller’s bubble bath comment was in reference to a Veterans Affairs worker who went viral after posting a picture of himself in a bathtub with the caption, “My office for the next hr.”

“Grown men should not be taking bubble baths. They should not be doing their work from home in a bubble bath,” Miller stated.

“What’s really going to happen here is again, you’re either gonna go back to work, or you’re not going to work because we are not going to waste American taxpayer dollars and we’re going to make sure these departments are performing the essential functions that the American people pay for,” he continued.

The newly created Department of Government Efficiency will advise and work alongside Trump allies in an attempt to reduce the size and scope of government, pointing out inefficiencies and wasteful spending along the way.

