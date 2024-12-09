Cheney Slams Trump After Stating J6 Committee Should Be Jailed For Suspiciously ‘Deleting and Destroying’ Evidence

Liz Cheney, former Republican representative from Wyoming, speaks after being presented with the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government on June 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

6:08 PM – Monday, December 9, 2024

Former GOP Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a harsh critic of President-elect Donald Trump, blasted him after he stated that House committee members who “destroyed” January 6th evidence should go to jail, characterizing Trump’s comments as another “assault on the rule of law.”

Advertisement

“Here is the truth: Donald Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election and seize power,” Cheney declared, responding to Trump’s comments. “He mobilized an angry mob and sent them to the United States Capitol, where they attacked police officers, invaded the building and halted the official counting of electoral votes. Trump watched on television as police officers were brutally beaten and the Capitol was assaulted, refusing for hours to tell the mob to leave.”

“This was the worst breach of our Constitution by any president in our nation’s history. Donald Trump’s suggestion that members of Congress who later investigated his illegal and unconstitutional actions should be jailed is a continuation of his assault on the rule of law and the foundations of our republic,” she continued.

Cheney’s condemnation of Trump followed after he railed against the Jan. 6 committee, which included seven Democrats and two Republicans, including Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, both of whom are not in office any longer and have been labeled as “RINOs” by GOP officials. The term RINO means “Republican In Name Only.”

Trump maintains that the committee “deleted and destroyed” evidence pertaining to the January 6th, 2021, investigation, and because of this, they should “go to jail.”

“Cheney did something that’s inexcusable, along with Thompson and the people on the un-select committee of political thugs and, you know, creeps,” Trump stated. “They deleted and destroyed all evidence.”

“Cheney was behind it. And so was Bennie Thompson and everybody on that committee,” Trump added. “For what they did, honestly, they should go to jail.”

The January 6th committee claimed that Trump was the “central cause” of the U.S. Capitol demonstration, and they unanimously recommended that the Justice Department press charges against him.

In response, House Republicans released a separate report, arguing that the January 6th committee seemingly hired “Hollywood producer” types to push a condemning political narrative, while also “deleting” records rather than genuinely investigating the facts at hand.

“THE SELECT COMMITTEE DELETED RECORDS AND HID EVIDENCE – Reps. Thompson and Cheney failed to turn over video recordings of witness interviews and depositions despite using these recordings in their high-profile, primetime hearings. The Subcommittee recovered over one hundred deleted or password-protected files, including some files that were deleted days before Republicans took the majority. They also hid multiple transcribed interviews of witnesses who had firsthand knowledge of Trump’s actions on January 6,” the report stated.

Cheney also claimed that Trump’s assertions regarding the January 6th committee destroying evidence are “ridiculous and false.”

Additionally, the incoming 47th-president previously slammed “dumb as a rock” Liz Cheney as she campaigned alongside Vice President Kamala Harris in support of her, further propelling him to victory. Liz and her father, Dick Cheney, have also been accused by political pundits of lacking loyalty to the GOP if it isn’t directly benefiting them or lining their own pockets.

“Arab voters are very upset that Comrade Kamala Harris, the Worst Vice President in the History of the United States and a Low IQ individual, is campaigning with ‘dumb as a rock’ War Hawk, Liz Cheney, who, like her father, the man that pushed Biden to ridiculously go to War in the Middle East, also wants to go to War with every Muslim Country known to mankind,” Trump wrote.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!